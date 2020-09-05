ESG gets pushback at Barclays, but it’s still a ‘significant opportunity,’ strategist says

CNBC

Is ESG worth it?

Analysts at Barclays grappled with that question in a recent report titled “ESG funds: Looking beyond the label,” a look at whether investing in assets based on environmental, social and governance factors actually leads to better financial outcomes.

In the report, the firm wrote that growth in ESG “has been driven by interest in sustainable investing rather than superior performance,” citing data that showed “ESG funds have delivered roughly similar returns to other equity funds since 2013.”

Another point of contention for Barclays was that ESG-labeled products don’t necessarily give investors more exposure to ESG metrics, with analysts calling for more transparency and standardization in ESG scoring.

Assets across all types of ESG funds climbed above $1 trillion last quarter as buyers piled into the space, a growing collection of investment products focused on various themes including clean energy, minority empowerment and social responsibility.

ESG ETFs in particular have pulled in over $35 billion of net inflows so far this year. The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA), the Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) and the iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) are all beating the market this year, up roughly 16%, 15% and 14% respectively. All three hit all-time highs in Wednesday’s trading.

That outperformance largely speaks for itself, Mona Naqvi, head of ESG product strategy for North America at S&P Dow Jones Indices, told CNBC’s “ETF Edge” on Monday.

But “just as with any investment decision, investors are responsible for doing their due diligence and making sure that they really look at the specific fund or index objective,” she said.

On one side of the ESG spectrum are funds that get high marks for sustainability, but end up seeing a “significant deviation from the market and a differentiated return,” Naqvi said. On the other side are “core replacement” strategies that look a lot like S&P 500-based funds with slightly more exaggerated exposures to their ESG-friendly components, she said.

“Some of those core replacement beta-like approaches are designed to offer only modest, albeit meaningful, improvements in ESG, so, you’re not necessarily going to see a substantial differentiation,” Naqvi said, pointing to the Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) as one example.

“At the same time, that’s what allows these products to be so accessible to the broader market, because you’re getting that pretty much identical benchmark-like exposure,” she said. “That’s really about reducing those barriers to entry and getting investors comfortable with departing from standard indices and standard investment products.”

As for Barclays’ concerns around standardization, Naqvi acknowledged the challenge of making apples-to-apples comparisons when different issuers tend to focus on different scoring metrics including, in some cases, qualitative data.

For the rest of the story and interview: CNBC