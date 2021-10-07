2 hours ago
U.S. rig count increased by 5 this week, at 533
5 hours ago
China digs in on coal, oil gains as energy crisis deepens
7 hours ago
Oil rises as global energy crunch takes hold
1 day ago
Shell flags $400 million hurricane hit, but boost from soaring prices
1 day ago
U.S. shale drillers show restraint as oil prices rally, adding to OPEC leverage
1 day ago
Even with current drive to renewables, CO2 emissions will grow through 2050, says U.S. government

ESG Is ‘Part of Our DNA,’ Says Monaco at Enbridge’s ESG Forum 2021

