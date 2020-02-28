Essential Energy Services 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast Details

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSX: ESN) (“Essential”) intends to release its 2019 fourth quarter and year end financial results on March 4, 2020 and has scheduled a conference call and webcast at 10:00 am MT (12:00 pm ET) on March 5, 2020.

The conference call dial in numbers are 416-641-6104 or 800-952-5114, passcode 2180488.

An archived recording of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after completion of the call until March 19, 2020 by dialing 905-694-9451 or 800-408-3053, passcode 6926121.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Essential’s website at www.essentialenergy.ca by selecting “Investors” and “Events and Presentations”. Shortly after the live webcast, an archived version will be available for approximately 30 days.

ABOUT ESSENTIAL

Essential provides oilfield services to oil and natural gas producers, primarily in western Canada. Essential offers completion, production and decommissioning services to a diverse customer base. Services are offered with coil tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping and the sale and rental of downhole tools and equipment. Essential offers one of the largest coil tubing fleets in Canada. Further information can be found at www.essentialenergy.ca .

