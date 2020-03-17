Essential’s Utilities Prepared for COVID-19

Essential Utilities Inc. announced today that its Aqua water utilities and Peoples natural gas utilities continue to monitor the novel coronavirus “COVID-19” outbreak throughout its combined ten-state footprint, working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health authorities to continuously address the situation and evaluate operational response plans.

“As water, wastewater and natural gas utilities, we are a critical part of everyday life,” said Essential Chairman and CEO Christopher Franklin. “The health and safety of our customers and employees is our top priority.”

Each Aqua utility is focused on providing critical public services to ensure the continued reliability and safety of water and wastewater systems for customers.

“First and foremost, our customers should be assured that drinking water provided by each Aqua water utility meets or exceeds all state and federal water quality standards,” said Colleen Arnold, president overseeing Aqua’s eight-state water and wastewater businesses. “Our standard business operations include treatment procedures that remove or inactivate viruses, including COVID-19, from our water supplies and sources.”

Aqua customers can stay up to date on any water service emergencies impacting their area by signing up to receive WaterSmart Alerts by phone, email and/or text. To sign up, please visit www.aquaamerica.com and see the Water Smart Alerts link in the sidebar.

“At Peoples, we are fully prepared to continue to provide safe and reliable natural gas service,” said Joe Gregorini, president of Peoples. “We have strong and exercised business continuity plans to ensure our customers receive high quality service even while we are dealing with situations such as the coronavirus pandemic.”

Peoples customers can learn more by visiting www.peoples-gas.com.

Beginning in late February, Essential activated its business continuity planning procedure and its preparedness efforts include providing ongoing guidance and resources to employees to mitigate the spread of acute respiratory illness, lessen the potential impact of COVID-19 in operating facilities and maintain business operations. No disruptions or impact to water, wastewater or natural gas services are anticipated as a result of the outbreak.

