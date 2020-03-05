EthosEnergy Awarded Operations and Maintenance Contract in Panama by SINOLAM SMARTER ENERGY Worth Over $36M

EthosEnergy has been awarded an operations and maintenance contract worth over $36M by SINOLAM SMARTER ENERGY (SSE), a subsidiary of Shanghai Gorgeous Group, in Panama.

The fifteen year contract includes mobilization services, as well as full care, custody, control operations and maintenance services for the new, greenfield Gas to Power Panama project, located in the province of Colón, Panama. The Gas to Power Panama project includes the 424.7MW Combined Cycle Power Plant, the Liquified Natural Gas receiving jetty and onshore regasification plant, which will supply fuel for the power plant.

Kenneth Zhang, Chief Executive Officer at Sinolam Smarter Energy, said, “After passing a rigorous bidding process, in which we received proposals from several high-level companies, EthosEnergy was chosen for its attractive cost-benefit proposal, in addition to its proven international experience in operation and maintenance of power plants. EthosEnergy now joins our extraordinary team of international companies that are part of our project. Today, we are proud to have recognized strategic partners for the development of this important project that will be of benefit to Panama and the region.”

Ana Amicarella, CEO at EthosEnergy, said, “Our proven approach to operations and maintenance and our collaborative relationship with Sinolam Smarter Energy allowed them to select EthosEnergy with a high degree of confidence for the project.

“Gas to Power Panama Power Plant will supply reliable electricity by importing Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and regassifying it to power the plant using clean-burning natural gas fuel. As part of our contract with Sinolam Smarter Energy we will recruit and hire all site personnel required to operate the facility. We will also support the project with staff from our Houston and Alpharetta offices.”

Notes to Editor

EthosEnergy is a leading independent service provider of rotating equipment services and solutions to the power, oil & gas and industrial markets. Globally, these services include power plant engineering, procurement and construction; facility operations & maintenance; design, manufacture and application of engineered components, upgrades and re-rates; repair, overhaul and optimization of gas and steam turbines, generators, pumps, compressors and other high-speed rotating equipment. www.ethosenergygroup.com

Sinolam Smarter Energy LNG Power Co, Inc. is developing the Gas to Power Panama project, a 441-megawatt natural gas fired power project near, located in the province of Colón, Panamá city. Sinolam Smarter Energy is a Panamanian subsidiary of privately held Chinese investment firm Shanghai Gorgeous Investment Development Company Ltd. committed to developing power projects providing efficient, reliable, and environmentally friendly energy.

