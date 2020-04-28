eToro Helps Retail Investors Access Global Oil Markets With New Portfolio

LONDON, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global multi-asset investment platform eToro has today launched a new long oil portfolio to give retail investors access to the oil market. This is in response to the unprecedented impact the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions between OPEC members has had on oil prices and economies worldwide.

Traditionally, access to the global oil market has remained difficult for retail investors and largely the preserve of institutions or professional investors. This portfolio will provide retail investors with diversified exposure to 20 global companies across the oil sector, spanning its various stages of production. It also includes oil-related instruments such as two ETFs and an oil futures contract.

Yoni Assia, CEO and Co-founder of eToro, comments: "The ongoing COVID-19 crisis has dramatically shifted oil demand and this is having a knock-on effect on oil-dependent industries and companies. Is this really a new world order or just a temporary situation caused by the unprecedented crisis the world is trying to navigate?

"In response to the strong demand we've seen from our client base asking for exposure to this part of the market in a regulated way, we have launched this portfolio. Many are viewing the low oil prices and impact this has had on some company's share prices as a buying opportunity.

"We believe that investing should be made as easy as possible for people and markets should be opened up for everyone to invest in a simple and transparent way. Our portfolios enable people to invest in themes and ideas, ranging from 5G technology to gaming and now the oil sector."

Clients can invest in the OilWorldWide portfolio from as little as $2,000 USD. 85% of the portfolio's allocation covers 20 of the largest oil companies in the world by market cap. 15% of the portfolio is allocated to oil ETFs such as the Energy Select Sector SPDR and SPDR S&P Oil and Gas Exploration and Production as well as the oil futures contract available on eToro.

eToro's growing list of portfolios have been designed to make thematic investing easy for retail clients, enabling them to gain exposure to developments in areas such as renewable energy, big tech, drone and 5G technology.

About eToro

eToro was founded in 2007 with the vision of opening up the global markets so that everyone can invest in a simple and transparent way. The eToro platform enables people to invest in the assets they want, from stocks and commodities to cryptoassets. We are a global community of more than ten million registered users who share their investment strategies; and anyone can follow the approaches of those who have been the most successful. Due to the simplicity of the platform users can easily buy, hold and sell assets, monitor their portfolio in real time, and transact whenever they want. www.etoro.com

Disclaimer:

eToro is regulated in Europe by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK and by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission in Australia.

Your capital is at risk. CopyPortfolios™ is a portfolio management product. CopyPortfolios™ should not be considered as exchange-traded funds, nor as hedge funds.

Past performance is not an indicator of future results.

