3 mins ago
EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference registration is open
54 mins ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 6-17-2020
4 hours ago
360 News Desk EXCLUSIVE: Murphy Oil Reduces CAPEX, Sees 4-% Reduction in Expenses Y/y
7 hours ago
Chinese traders trying their luck with sanctioned Venezuelan oil
7 hours ago
TGS Announces 2Dcubed Seismic Project to Cover License Round Acreage Offshore Timor-Leste
8 hours ago
GE Renewable Energy is experimenting with 3D-printed turbine bases for taller towers

ETRN and EQM Announce Completion of Merger and Restructuring Transactions

