EU to claw back energy firms’ profits rather than cap Russian gas price

BRUSSELS – EU energy ministers on Friday tasked the European Commission to press ahead with a cap on the revenues of non-gas power producers benefiting from soaring energy prices, while backing away from capping Russian gas prices.

Seeking ways to help with rising consumer bills, the ministers asked the European Commission to prepare other emergency measures including a broader gas price cap not specifically targeting Russia, according to a meeting summary published by the Czech Republic, which holds the rotating EU presidency.

President Vladimir Putin said this week that Moscow would cut all supply to Europe if a price cap was applied on Russian gas.

The EU’s windfall plan, yet to be fleshed out, would see governments skim off excess revenues from non-gas energy producers that can currently sell their power at soaring prices determined by the price of gas, and use the money to curb consumer bills.

Fossil fuel companies would also have to pay a “solidarity contribution,” the meeting summary said.

“The measures the Commission has recommended, in taking some of those excess profits and recycling them back into the households, makes sense,” Irish Environment Minister Eamon Ryan said on Friday.

The Commission is expected to publish details of the proposals next week. Energy ministers may hold another emergency meeting later this month to negotiate and approve the final plans, two EU diplomats told Reuters.

“Everybody is in a hurry to find a solution,” Sweden’s Energy Minister Khashayar Farmanbar said.

A proposal to cap Russian gas prices did not win broad support among EU countries, the meeting summary showed.

EU diplomats said governments had broadly supported an EU proposal to offer emergency liquidity to power firms facing soaring collateral requirements, and tasked Brussels with designing such measures.

NO RUSSIAN GAS PRICE CAP FOR NOW

Brussels had suggested that the EU cap the price it pays for Russian gas – an idea supported by Baltic states who said it would deprive Moscow of cash to fund military action in Ukraine.