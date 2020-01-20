EUR 25 million EMTN Programme

January 20, 2020 - TheNewswire - Calgary, AB - Zenith Energy Ltd., ("Zenith" or the "Company"), (LSE:ZEN); (TSXV:ZEE); (OSE:ZENA-ME), the international oil & gas production company, is pleased to announce the upcoming issuance of the following unsecured, multi-currency Euro Medium Term Notes at par value (the "Notes"):

- EURO 1,000,000 bearing an interest of 10.125 per cent per year (the "EUR-Notes") - GBP 1,000,000 bearing an interest of 10.50 per cent per year (the "GBP-Notes") - USD 1,000,000 bearing an interest of 10.375 per cent per year (the "USD-Notes") - CHF 1,000,000 bearing an interest of 10.00 per cent per year (the "CHF-Notes")

The subscription period will commence on January 21, 2020. The intended issue date of the Notes is January 27, 2020.

The Notes will be issued under Zenith's EUR 25,000,000 multi-currency Euro Medium Term Notes Programme, as announced by the Company on November 6, 2019, and will be due on January 27, 2024. The Notes will be admitted to trading on the Third Market (MTF) of the Vienna Stock Exchange ("Wiener Borse AG").

The Notes are governed by Austrian law and, since the Notes are not convertible into equity of Zenith, the issuance of the Notes is not subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada.

The issue of the Notes is aligned with the Company's strategy of diversifying its financing towards non-equity dilutive funding to support its successful development.

Zenith Energy Ltd. is an international oil and gas production company, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV:ZEE) and London Stock Exchange(LSE:ZEN). In addition, the Company's common share capital was admitted to trading on the Merkur Market of the Oslo Bors (ZENA:ME) on November 8, 2018. The Merkur Market is a multilateral trading facility owned and operated by the Oslo Bors.

The Company was assigned a medium to long-term issuer credit rating of "B+ with Positive Outlook" on October 9, 2019 by Arc Ratings, S.A. On November 18, 2019, the Company was assigned a "B+" with Stable Outlook debt issuer credit rating by Rating-Agentur Expert RA.

The Company operates the largest onshore oilfield in Azerbaijan by cumulative acreage following the signing of a 25-year REDPSA, (Rehabilitation, Exploration, Development and Production Sharing Agreement), with SOCAR, State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in 2016.

The Company's primary focus is the development of its Azerbaijan operations by leveraging its technical expertise and financial resources to maximise low-cost oil production via a systematic field rehabilitation programme intended to achieve significantly increased revenue. Zenith also operates, or has working interests in, a number of natural gas production concessions in Italy. The Company's Italian operations produce natural gas, condensate and electricity.

