europe-markets:-european-stocks-pause-after-five-day-winning-streak

European stocks stumbled on Wednesday amid growing investor unease over the extent of economic damage to come from the coronavirus pandemic, and as a difficult earnings season was getting under way.

Extending opening losses, the Stoxx Europe 600 index

fell 1.3% to 329.36, setting it up to break a five-session win streak. The German DAX 30

and French CAC 40

each fell around 1.7%, while the FTSE 100 index

dropped 1.5%.

Recent gains in Europe and the U.S. have been driven by optimism that Western governments are getting a handle on the deadly pandemic. But overshadowing that was a warning from the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday that this year would see worst global growth year since the Great Depression.

U.S. stocks were also set for a weaker start, with Dow industrial futures

last down 346 points, or 1.4%, to 23,545.

Earnings season was getting under way, with initial glimpses of enormous challenges companies are facing against the backdrop of the pandemic. JPMorgan Chase

said on Tuesday it had set aside $8.3 billion in provisions for loan losses, given the likelihood of a severe recession. Bank of America

-0.79% ,

Citigroup

and Goldman Sachs

will all report on Wednesday.

In Europe, shares of Adidas

fell nearly 3% after the German sportswear maker said it would receive a €3.0 billion ($3.2 billion) government-backed loan and suspend dividend payments. The company spoke of a “severe impact on its revenue and cash generation in most other parts of the world since mid-March,” in addition to difficulties in its China markets since end-January.

Energy companies were leading on the downside, as Brent

and U.S. crude oil

prices fell by 3.5% and 2.5%, respectively. The International Energy Agency on Wednesday predicted a record fall in oil demand in April and rapidly filling crude storage as coronavirus shutdowns have crushed demand for the commodity.