51 seconds ago
Haynes and Boone Replay: Weekly Energy Tracker Call 4-14-2020
2 hours ago
EIA forecasts U.S. crude oil production to decline because of low oil prices – STEO foretasted below $45 per barrel through 2021
7 hours ago
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: SitePro – Oilfield automation demands industry leadership for successful deployments
20 hours ago
Duke Energy crews restore power to most of the nearly 600,000 customers impacted by major storm in Carolinas
21 hours ago
Black Hills Corp. Encourages Shareholders to Access Live Webcast of Annual Shareholder Meeting
21 hours ago
Surge Energy Inc. Announces COVID-19 Pandemic Response; Corporate Update; Annual General Meeting; Dividend Suspension

Europe Markets: European stocks pause after five-day winning streak

in Press Releases   by
 April 15, 2020 - 8:36 AM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up
Europe Markets: European stocks pause after five-day winning streak

europe-markets:-european-stocks-pause-after-five-day-winning-streak

Europe Markets

Earnings and global growth gloom weigh on investors

A general view of the Gran Vía street as a lockdown continues due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on April 14, 2020 in Madrid.


Getty Images

European stocks stumbled on Wednesday amid growing investor unease over the extent of economic damage to come from the coronavirus pandemic, and as a difficult earnings season was getting under way.

Extending opening losses, the Stoxx Europe 600 index
SXXP,
-2.17%
fell 1.3% to 329.36, setting it up to break a five-session win streak. The German DAX 30
DAX,
-2.52%
and French CAC 40
PX1,
-2.32%
each fell around 1.7%, while the FTSE 100 index
UKX,
-2.41%
dropped 1.5%.

Recent gains in Europe and the U.S. have been driven by optimism that Western governments are getting a handle on the deadly pandemic. But overshadowing that was a warning from the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday that this year would see worst global growth year since the Great Depression.

U.S. stocks were also set for a weaker start, with Dow industrial futures
YM00,
-2.11%
last down 346 points, or 1.4%, to 23,545.

Earnings season was getting under way, with initial glimpses of enormous challenges companies are facing against the backdrop of the pandemic. JPMorgan Chase
JPM,
-2.74%
said on Tuesday it had set aside $8.3 billion in provisions for loan losses, given the likelihood of a severe recession. Bank of America
BAC,
-0.79%,
Citigroup
C,
-2.69%
and Goldman Sachs
GS,
-0.53%
will all report on Wednesday.

In Europe, shares of Adidas
ADS,
-1.88%
fell nearly 3% after the German sportswear maker said it would receive a €3.0 billion ($3.2 billion) government-backed loan and suspend dividend payments. The company spoke of a “severe impact on its revenue and cash generation in most other parts of the world since mid-March,” in addition to difficulties in its China markets since end-January.

Energy companies were leading on the downside, as Brent
BRNM20,
-3.68%
and U.S. crude oil
CL.1,
-2.28%
prices fell by 3.5% and 2.5%, respectively. The International Energy Agency on Wednesday predicted a record fall in oil demand in April and rapidly filling crude storage as coronavirus shutdowns have crushed demand for the commodity.

Shares of Total
FP,
-5.58%
TOT,
-2.29%,
Royal Dutch Shell Group
RDS.A,
-0.96%
RDS.B,
-0.90%
and BP
BP,
-1.88%
BP,
-5.13%
fell around 4% each.

The post Europe Markets: European stocks pause after five-day winning streak appeared first on Financial Press - Breaking Stock Market News.


Source: Financial Press News (April 15, 2020 - 8:36 AM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice