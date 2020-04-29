Even the Top U.S. Oil Fund Is Becoming Bearish About Oil

52 mins ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 4-29-2020
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Sproule – The oil and gas demand curve looking up with increased road traffic.
In 2019, U.S energy production exceeded consumption for the first time in 62 years
Valero Energy Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
Razor Energy Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and 2019 Year End Results
Enterprise Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2020; Reduces 2020 Capital Expenditures By $1.1 Billion

 April 29, 2020 - 8:17 AM EDT
The United States Oil (NYSEMKT: USO) exchange-traded fund (ETF) has been making big news lately. As the largest exchange-traded fund with direct exposure to the price of U.S. oil, shares have fallen nearly 83% so far this year. When benchmark WTI crude oil prices turned negative on April 20, the fund found itself in an uncomfortable position. 

Over the last two weeks, the fund has made some extraordinary changes to its portfolio, including dumping all its current oil futures contracts in favor of longer-term investments. And even though USO is just one investment instrument in a big industry that includes heavyweight stocks like ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX), this is still a big deal for investors. Here's why, and what you should do about it. 

