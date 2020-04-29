Even the Top U.S. Oil Fund Is Becoming Bearish About Oil

The United States Oil (NYSEMKT: USO) exchange-traded fund (ETF) has been making big news lately. As the largest exchange-traded fund with direct exposure to the price of U.S. oil, shares have fallen nearly 83% so far this year. When benchmark WTI crude oil prices turned negative on April 20, the fund found itself in an uncomfortable position.

Over the last two weeks, the fund has made some extraordinary changes to its portfolio, including dumping all its current oil futures contracts in favor of longer-term investments. And even though USO is just one investment instrument in a big industry that includes heavyweight stocks like ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX), this is still a big deal for investors. Here's why, and what you should do about it.

