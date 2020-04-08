Eversource Foundation Donates More Than $2 Million to Support Communities During COVID-19 Pandemic

Nonprofit organizations in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire to receive funds for critical social services fighting COVID-19

As part of its efforts to support all of its customers and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, Eversource (NYSE: ES) today announced that the energy company is donating more than $2 million through the Eversource Foundation to nonprofit organizations in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. These funds include the acceleration of the energy company’s regular $1.2 million annual donation to United Way agencies across all three states and an additional $1 million donation to be dispersed to those agencies and others providing social services such as food pantries and health and human service organizations.

“We’re committed to supporting all of our customers, our neighbors and the communities where we work and live during these difficult and uncertain times,” said Eversource Chairman, President and CEO Jim Judge. “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, the critical social services provided by nonprofits across our states are increasingly important, with people facing financial hardship and other challenges. There are many worthy charitable organizations across our region that are working to ensure that everyone has the support they need, and we’re grateful for all of our community partners and the important work they do throughout our region.”

Some of the organizations and the respective COVID relief funds that are receiving funding from the Eversource Foundation include:

Granite United Way’s “COVID Relief Fund”

The Boston Resiliency Fund

Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts’ “COVID-19 Response Fund for the Pioneer Valley”

United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley’s “COVID-19 Family Support Fund”

4-CT Statewide COVID-19 Relief Fund

Connecticut United Ways “COVID Response Fund”

Area Food Banks

In addition to this commitment, the energy company will also contribute to several food pantries in communities where it solely serves water customers through Aquarion Water Company.

“Whether in times of crisis or not, our community partners at organizations like the United Way are always dedicated to making life better for those in need, supporting critical programs focused on health, education, financial security and more,” said Eversource Foundation President Theresa Hopkins-Staten. “We’re proud to stand with all of our local nonprofit partners who work every day across all three of our states to support our neighbors.”

As part of the more than $2 million donation, the Eversource Foundation will provide targeted Community Impact Grants, which are smaller contributions to local nonprofit organizations in all three states. Since the emergence of COVID-19, Eversource has taken several other steps to support its customers, including the suspension of customer disconnects for nonpayment.

While this pandemic continues to evolve, Eversource will continue to take all necessary precautions to maintain reliable service for its customers and to ensure the safety and health of its employees and the public under its COVID-19 pandemic plan. For more information on Eversource’s preparedness efforts and response to COVID-19, including FAQs for customers, ways to save, and more please visit Eversource.com.

Eversource (NYSE: ES) transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas and supplies water to approximately 4 million customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Celebrated as a national leader for its corporate citizenship, Eversource is the #1 energy company in Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2020 and recognized as one of America’s Most JUST Companies and the #1 utility by Forbes and JUST Capital. The #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, Eversource harnesses the commitment of approximately 8,300 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. The company is empowering a clean energy future in the Northeast, with nationally-recognized energy efficiency solutions and successful programs to integrate new clean energy resources like solar, offshore wind, electric vehicles and battery storage, into the electric system. For more information, please visit eversource.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. For more information on our water services, visit aquarionwater.com.

