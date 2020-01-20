Evolution Well Services Announces 24-Month Agreement for 100% Electric Fracturing Fleet

Evolution Well Services (“EWS”) announces the execution of a 24-month agreement to provide dedicated electric hydraulic fracturing services for a leading onshore oil and gas producer to begin in the first quarter of 2020.

“Our clients are facing increasing pressure to perform more economical and sustainable completion operations on their assets. This agreement illustrates acknowledgment by yet another leading E&P company that our technology achieves both of these goals. Evolution continues to lead innovation in electric frac and has proven that our fleets are not only a viable solution but are the ideal solution.” said Evolution's vice president of technology and marketing, Carrie Murtland.

100% ELECTRIC POWERED HYDRAULIC FRACTURING TECHNOLOGY

Evolution’s multi-patented electric fracturing fleets are powered by a proprietary, built-for-purpose natural-gas-burning turbine generator package, which is designed and packaged by its affiliate, Dynamis Power Solutions. The technology developed by Evolution and Dynamis enables the Evolution electric fracturing fleets to be 50% smaller than traditional fleets and substantially quieter.

“By drastically reducing the footprint, emissions, and noise versus a traditional fleet, we are able to provide industry-leading, efficient services while minimizing the impact on neighboring communities and the environment. We feel the importance of the local communities and environment cannot be overstated. We are continually partnering with our clients to find new ways to improve” said Evolution’s director of sales, Nick Ruppelt.

By utilizing locally-produced natural gas as a fuel source instead of conventional diesel fuel, a total of 5.5 million gallons of diesel is being conserved by each fleet, each year. Not only does this yield a cost savings of up to $1.5 million per month with each fleet, it also benefits the local community and environment due to the cleaner burning nature of natural gas.

ABOUT EVOLUTION WELL SERVICES

Evolution Well Services is the largest provider of electric hydraulic fracturing services and the only pure-player electric fracturing service company today. Together with the affiliated Dynamis Power Solutions, their patented green technology currently conserves an estimated 38,500,000 gallons of diesel fuel annually. For more information, visit www.evolutionws.com.

