EVX Midstream Partners begins Phase II construction and announces contract revision with its largest customer

HOUSTON, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EVX Midstream Partners, LLC ("EVX") today announced it has initiated Phase II construction on its water gathering systems in the Eagle Ford Basin. Additionally, EVX announced it has completed a significant contractual extension with one of the Eagle Ford Basins dominant producers.

Herb Chambers IV, CEO of EVX said, "Phase II captures significant volume previously disposed of at competitor SWDs and represents a strategic pipeline expansion to our existing gathering systems providing EVX approximately 500 miles of gathering lines. The contract revision gives our largest customer capacity throughout the entire basin, allows for basin wide recycling opportunities, and it gives EVX the exclusive opportunity to gather their volumes for the remainder of the 10-year term. We now serve most every producer in the basin and have executed long-term contracts totaling almost 1,000,000 acres of dedicated acreage."

Mr. Chambers continued, "Over the past few years we have made significant headway in constructing what we believe is the finest and most capable water gathering system in the Eagle Ford Basin. Our control room helps us safely monitor our assets further ensuring we are responsibly and efficiently disposing of produced water and it will facilitate our future recycling and reuse efforts. We've continued to grow EVX in a responsible way and are excited about our Responsible Energy Development Pledge and the positive effects we believe it creates."

EVX is led by its three founders: Herb Chambers IV, President and CEO; Charlie Flynn, Chief Operating Officer; and Brian Kellar, Chief Financial Officer. The EVX leadership team has a demonstrated track record of success, originating transactions and projects, structuring and developing midstream assets, and operating assets post-acquisition or project completion.

EVX Midstream Partners, LLC is a next generation midstream company focused on acquiring, developing and operating crude oil, natural gas, and produced water gathering, recycling and disposal assets in environmentally meaningful and innovative ways. EVX was founded by Herb Chambers IV, Charlie Flynn and Brian Kellar in partnership with Five Point Energy. For more information, please visit www.evxmidstream.com and www.fivepointenergy.com.

