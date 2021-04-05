Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Discussion: “Pioneer Energy’s ESG Solution for Well Pad Methane Emissions”

Publishers Note: EnerCom's Dan Genovese interviews Joe Palaia and Eyal Aronoff with Pioneer Energy to discuss their new, single skid, well pad system that eliminate 90% point source emissions, increases crude volume, and dramatically reduces equipment footprint at the same costs as existing equipment arrays. Pioneer Energy will be presenting at EnerCom Dallas – The Energy Investment and ESG Conference LIVE on Tuesday, April 6 at 10.55am Central Time at the Dallas Petroleum Club and will be available for One-on-One meetings. You can register to attend the conference here - https://enercom-dallas-2021.events.issuerdirect.com/signup.
The video is listed below.
EnerCom Dallas - The Energy Investment Conference - Dallas Texas EnerCom Dallas™ — learn how the leading energy companies are building value in 2020. Modeled after The Oil & Gas Conference® in Denver.www.enercomdallas.com
About EnerCom, Inc.
Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc. is an internationally recognized management consultancy advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications design. Headquartered in Denver, EnerCom and its team of experts are passionate about the energy industry and our work to provide clients with wide range of services to build brand recognition that drives valuation and returns.
EnerCom’s upcoming 2021 oil and gas investment conferences include:
- EnerCom Dallas – April 6-7, 2021
- EnerCom Denver (The Oil & Gas Conference®) – August 15-18, 2021
For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit http://www.enercominc.com/ or call +1 303-296-8834 to speak with the management team or one of our consultants.