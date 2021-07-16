Exclusive: Nova Royalty Executive Interview: The Oil & Gas Conference-August 15-18, 2021

Publisher's Note: Dan Genovese with EnerCom sat down with Alex Tsukernik, President and CEO of Nova Royalty (TSXV: NOVR and US OTCQB: NOVRF), to discuss and learn more about them.
Nova Royalty is an essential investment for the clean energy transition. Copper and nickel are the building blocks of clean energy and Nova has established a first mover advantage as the only copper and nickel focused royalty company with a clear path to growth and scale.
Nova has built a foundational royalty portfolio with multiple strategic assets and has obtained exposure to the large, high quality and strategic mining projects essential to deliver and sustain the global clean energy transition.
Nova Royalty will be presenting in-person at the The Oil & Gas Conference on Tuesday, August 17th at 9.15am MT in Denver and is available for 1x1 meetings. You can register to attend the conference at https://www.theoilandgasconference.com.
The video is listed below.
About EnerCom, Inc.
Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc. is an internationally recognized management consultancy advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications design.
