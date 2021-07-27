9 seconds ago
Exclusive: Petrolex Investments Executive Interview: Major Tuscaloosa Deep Gas Prospects in South Louisiana
60 mins ago
Column-Rising global energy use complicates path to net zero: Kemp
2 hours ago
Column: India joins trend to use strategic crude reserves to offset high oil prices
2 hours ago
Action on climate change can provide a shot in the arm for the global economy, economist says
3 hours ago
Pioneer Natural Resources warns of $832 mln derivatives loss
4 hours ago
Range announces second quarter 2021 financial results

Exclusive: Petrolex Investments Executive Interview: Major Tuscaloosa Deep Gas Prospects in South Louisiana

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Energy News / ESG / Featured Interviews / Industry Insights / Industry Insights & Opinions / Oil and Gas 360 Articles / Popular 4 / Power Generation / Renewable/Green/Eco Energy / Solar / Storage / Wind   by

Publisher's Note: Dan Genovese with EnerCom sat down with Mike Kenney, President of Petrolex Investments, LLC to learn more about them. 

Petrolex is a Louisiana based company funded by a large, multi-national packaging company. Their senior team of global experts were assembled to appraise and development this HPHT “Best in Class” prospect and extend the proven Tuscaloosa natural gas trend basinward ~7 miles. This is a multi-TCF, conventional, drill-ready opportunity. First gas is anticipated ~27 months from closing and full funding.

Petrolex will be presenting in-person at the The Oil & Gas Conference on Wednesday, August 18th at 11.20am MT in Denver and is available for 1x1 meetings. You can register to attend the conference at https://www.theoilandgasconference.com.


The video is listed below.



About EnerCom, Inc.

Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc. is an internationally recognized management consultancy advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications design. Headquartered in Denver, EnerCom and its team of experts are passionate about the energy industry and our work to provide clients with wide range of services to build brand recognition that drives valuation and returns.

Save the date for EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® in Denver on August 15-18, 2021. EnerCom is planning for this event to be an in-person conference.

For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit http://www.enercominc.com/ or call +1 303-296-8834 to speak with the management team or one of our consultants.


Insert Image
Tags: , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.