Exclusive: Petrolex Investments Executive Interview: The Oil & Gas Conference-August 15-18, 2021

Publisher's Note: Dan Genovese with EnerCom sat down with Mike Kenney, President of Petrolex Investments, LLC to learn more about them.
Petrolex is a Louisiana based company funded by a large, multi-national packaging company. Their senior team of global experts were assembled to appraise and development this HPHT “Best in Class” prospect and extend the proven Tuscaloosa natural gas trend basinward ~7 miles. This is a multi-TCF, conventional, drill-ready opportunity. First gas is anticipated ~27 months from closing and full funding.
Petrolex will be presenting in-person at the The Oil & Gas Conference on Wednesday, August 18th at 11.20am MT in Denver and is available for 1x1 meetings. You can register to attend the conference at https://www.theoilandgasconference.com.
The video is listed below.
