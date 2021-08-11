Exclusive: Pioneer Energy Interview with EnerCom on Solution for Clamping Down on Methane Emissions

Publisher's Note: Dan Genovese with EnerCom sat down with Eyal Aronoff, CEO of Pioneer Energy, to discuss methane emissions management in oil field operations.
Clamping down on methane emissions is considered to be urgent and vital to meeting greenhouse-gas reduction goals. Pioneer Energy can help producers manage their emissions through their novel technologies that decarbonize the oil and gas industry by reducing emissions. Pioneer’s proprietary flare gas capture and processing systems turn raw associated and non-associated gas and oil tank vapors from waste streams into resources. Their systems are skid-mounted, modular, autonomous units that are remotely monitored and controlled. This enables flexibility in equipment deployment and superior uptime, while minimizing required CAPEX and OPEX. For more information, you can contact Pioneer Energy at [email protected] and visit Pioneer’s website at https://www.pioneerenergy.com.
Pioneer Energy will be presenting in-person on the Methane Mitigation Panel at The Oil & Gas Conference on Wednesday, August 18th from 1:30 p.m. MT – 2:30 p.m. MT at the Westin Denver Downtown and is available for 1×1 meetings. You can register to attend the conference at https://www.theoilandgasconference.com.
The video is listed below.
