Exclusive: BloombergNEF Interview with EnerCom on the Rapid Growth of Renewable Natural Gas

Publisher's Note: Dan Genovese with EnerCom sat down with Jade Patterson with BloombergNEF to discuss Renewable Natural Gas and the RNG panel at The Oil and Gas Conference in Denver, August 16-18.
Investment opportunities in Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) are increasing, including private RNG development company Sparq Renewables based in Oklahoma City, and public companies like Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RICE) based on their recent announcement to enter into a business combination with Aria Energy LLC (“Aria”) and Archaea Energy LLC (“Archaea LLC”). RNG has attracted traditional oil and gas interest as a measurable strategy to offset Tier 1-3 Greenhouse Gas Emission.
Jade Patterson will be moderating the Renewable Natural gas panel discussion at the The Oil & Gas Conference on Tuesday, August 17th at 1.30pm MT in Denver. You can register to attend the conference at https://www.theoilandgasconference.com.
