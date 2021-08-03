Exclusive: EnerCom Interview with Trido Solutions on The Solution to Combating GHG Impact from Pneumatic Devices

Publisher's Note: Dan Genovese with EnerCom sat down with Ru Schaefferkoetter, President and CEO of Trido Solutions, to discuss fugitive methane emissions from pneumatic equipment in the field.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in 2019, pneumatic devices and pumps accounted for more than half of methane emissions reported by U.S. oil and gas operation to EPA. Reducing fugitive methane emission is arguably one of the most effective “low hanging” solutions to reducing Green House Gases (GHG) in the atmosphere. Trido Solutions has integrating a high efficiency motor and controller technology to enabled pneumatic devices at remote sites with limited sun light to operate at a fraction of cost on solar power infrastructure and eliminating the burning diesel or natural gas for generators or compressors, along with the bonus of fuel cost saving.

Trido Solutions will be presenting in-person on the Methane Mitigation Panel at The Oil & Gas Conference on Wednesday, August 18th from 1:30 p.m. MT – 2:30 p.m. MT at the Westin Denver Downtown and is available for 1×1 meetings. You can register to attend the conference at https://www.theoilandgasconference.com. For more information, you can contact Ru at [email protected] and visit Trido’s website at https://www.tridosolutions.com.



The video is listed below.