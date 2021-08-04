Exclusive: Focus on Pipeline Safety and Efficiency with WeldFit

Publisher's Note: Dan Genovese with EnerCom sat down with Adam Murry, Vice-President of Marketing, to discuss WeldFit’s focus on pipeline safety and efficiency.

WeldFit has more than 50 years of pipeline industry experience, including providing safe, efficient hot tapping and plugging services. WeldFit is an industry leader in the engineering, manufacturing, and commissioning of state-of-the-art pipeline pigging systems, They also produces high-quality fittings, slug catchers, extruded headers, and manifolds..

Adam Murry will be presenting in-person at The Oil & Gas Conference on Monday, August 16th at 4.00pm Mountain Time in Denver. You can register to attend the conference at https://www.theoilandgasconference.com. For more information, you can visit Weldfit’s website at https://www.weldfit.com.



The video is listed below.