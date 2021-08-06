Exclusive: Synthetic Fuel Plant will Convert Municipal Trash into Aviation Fuel

Publisher's Note: Dan Genovese with EnerCom sat down with Stephen Johnson, President and CEO of Illinois Clean Fuel, to talk about their first-in-the-world synthetic fuel facility that is capable of producing low-cost jet fuel with a below-zero carbon intensity.

Illinois Clean Fuels (ICF) is a synthetic fuel plant, currently under development, that will convert Municipal Solid Waste (“MSW”) into sustainable aviation fuel, in combination with carbon capture and storage.

ICF is looking to partner with majors across the energy and waste industries, as well as the financial community, to help shape the new circular carbon economy. To achieve this, the project will focus on boosting resource recovery and recyclability, producing the synthetic fuel necessary to profitably eliminate the climate impact of aviation and maximizing the impacts of carbon sequestration efforts.

Illinois Clean Fuel will be presenting, in-person, at The Oil & Gas Conference on Tuesday, August 17th at 10:55 a.m. MT at the Westin Denver Downtown.

