Exclusive: APA Corporation Keynote at EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference 2021

APA Corporation’s subsidiaries have operations in the United States, Egypt’s Western Desert and the United Kingdom’s North Sea and exploration opportunities offshore Suriname.

Since 1954, our team has been unified by our values, our commitment to building shareholder value, and our culture, which empowers every employee to make decisions and achieve the company’s goals. Our global team is brought together by a sense of ownership and the knowledge that the best answers win. We strive to deliver shareholder returns while helping to fulfill global energy needs and developing innovative, more sustainable ways to operate. We aim to be a community partner in our areas of operation, focused on protecting the safety and health of our employees, communities and the environment.

