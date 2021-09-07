15 mins ago
Exclusive: Talos Energy at EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference
Great Western President and CEO Rich Frommer announces retirement
Exclusive: Comstock Resources at EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference
Exclusive: Tom Petrie Keynote at EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference
Oil slides 2% on worries about weak demand
Exxon to begin certifying some shale gas emissions amid investor pressure

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 replays free for a limited time. 

Petrie Partners, LLC is a boutique investment banking firm offering financial advisory services to the oil and gas industry. We provide specialized advice on mergers, divestitures and acquisitions and private placements.

Download Slide Deck



About EnerCom, Inc.

Founded in 1994, EnerCom, Inc. is an internationally recognized management consultancy advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications design. Headquartered in Denver, EnerCom and its team of experts are passionate about the energy industry and our work to provide clients with wide range of services to build brand recognition that drives valuation and returns.

Save the date for EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® in Denver on August 7-10, 2022. EnerCom is planning for this event to be an in-person conference.

For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit http://www.enercominc.com/ or call +1 303-296-8834 to speak with the management team or one of our consultants.

