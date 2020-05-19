Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Ajax Analytics – ESG is a defining factor for oil and gas companies survival

OIl & Gas 360

Think about being proactive on your ESG plan, rather than getting banged up for not having a plan. In today's energy market ESG is going to be one of the defining factors of companies that survive, and those that close their doors.

Having the opportunity to sit down with Brent Buck, CEO, Ajax Analytics, and Dan Genovese, Director, EnerCom was very informative about being proactive with real time environmental impact communication. The surrounding citizens, and stakeholders, around oil and gas locations feel good when they are informed of the environmental impact data on their neighborhoods. The Ajax equipment and installations can provide proactive, and reactive data, for companies and their impact on the surrounding environment.

The bottom line: ESG environmental impact needs to be proactive.

Have the data, and share the data with your community. You both will sleep better at night.