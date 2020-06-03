Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Alex Epstein – Is there a moral case to not use energy in the reduction of poverty?

We live in a strange world. Some people believe that there are too many humans, and humanity is destroying the planet. Others are of the opinion that humanity should prosper. All too often people do not want to have a dialogue, but rather want to demonize fossil and nuclear energy markets. The underlying topic is energy and poverty. Alex has a different view of the renewable-fossil-humanity discussions. He articulates the relationship between energy and innovation as one of the main topics we need to address.
When there is an abundance of low-cost energy, people can use machine power to solve some of the basic needs, and therefore freeing up time for innovations. Innovations like medicine, toilets, running water, iPhone, computers, and large scale food production in the past have all been made possible by fossil fuels.
Our interview with Alex was a real treat, and we enjoyed the thought provoking discussion. The concept of using any type of energy to help humanity is refreshing. Use wind, solar, coal, oil, natural gas, or nuclear in a balanced market driven approach. Include ESG and best environmental practices, and you have better focus on humanity. After you watch the interview, buy his book, then contact us for any discussions you would like to have.
About Alex Epstein
Alex Epstein
Alex Epstein is a philosopher who argues that “human flourishing” should be the guiding principle of industrial and environmental progress.
He founded Center for Industrial Progress (CIP) in 2011 to offer a positive, pro-human alternative to the Green movement.
Epstein is the author of The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels (Penguin, 2014), a New York Times bestseller arguing that if we look at the whole picture, human flourishing requires that humanity use more fossil fuels not less. (WSJ review here.) The book has been widely praised as the most persuasive argument ever made for our continuing use of fossil fuels, winning Epstein the “Most Original Thinker of 2014” award from The McLaughlin Group.
Epstein, known for his willingness to debate anyone, anytime, has publicly debated leading environmentalist organizations such Greenpeace, the Sierra Club, and 350.org over the morality of fossil fuel use.
He has also spoken to employees and leaders at dozens of Fortune 500 energy companies, including ExxonMobil, Chevron, Phillips 66, Valero, Enbridge, and TransCanada.
In his speeches and consulting work he helps companies take his pro-human messaging and use it to neutralize attackers, turn non-supporters into supporters, and turn supporters into champions.
TO CONTACT THE AUTHOR
The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels is an excellent book covering one the most polarizing topics in our society. Alex has a very thoughtful approach to energy - humanity - and the balanced use of energy sources including nuclear, fossil and renewable. A thought provoking book worth your time.- Stu Turley, Director/Publisher Energy 360.
Buy the book at Amazon:
Center for Industrial Progress (CIP) is a for-profit think-tank seeking to bring about a new industrial revolution. We believe that human beings have the untapped potential to radically improve our lives by using technology to improve the planet across a multitude of industries: Mining, manufacturing, agriculture, chemistry, and energy. Every individual has the potential for a longer, happier, healthier, safer, more comfortable, more meaningful, more opportunity-filled life.
Sign up for their news letter - at Center for Industrial Progress
To contact CIP for media, speaking, consulting, debates, and workshops, please email [email protected] and we will respond within 48 hours.
For urgent requests, call (949) 829-3947.
Keynotes, debates, and workshops with Alex Epstein
Clarity
- Human Flourishing and Energy Progress
- The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels
- Our Fossil Future: Why Fossil Fuels Will Continue to Outcompete Solar, Wind, and EVs
- What Exactly is “Social Responsibility Investing”? A Human Flourishing Approach
- The Moral Case for Fossil Fuel Investment
- How Moral Biases Cause Bad Investments
- Understanding the ESG Threat
- The Moral Case for Nuclear Power
- The Moral Case for GMO
- The Moral Case for Chemicals
Persuasion
- “Arguing to 100”: How to reframe the debate instead of reacting to the debate
- How to Win Hearts and Minds
- How to Talk to Anyone About Energy
- Asymmetric strategy: How to persuade more people with fewer resources
- Constructive Conversations Workshop
- Asymmetric Strategy Workshop
Inspiration
- The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels
- Energy Heroes
- The Oil Industry's Millennial Problem—And How to Solve it