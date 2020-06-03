Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Alex Epstein – Is there a moral case to not use energy in the reduction of poverty?

We live in a strange world. Some people believe that there are too many humans, and humanity is destroying the planet. Others are of the opinion that humanity should prosper. All too often people do not want to have a dialogue, but rather want to demonize fossil and nuclear energy markets. The underlying topic is energy and poverty. Alex has a different view of the renewable-fossil-humanity discussions. He articulates the relationship between energy and innovation as one of the main topics we need to address.

When there is an abundance of low-cost energy, people can use machine power to solve some of the basic needs, and therefore freeing up time for innovations. Innovations like medicine, toilets, running water, iPhone, computers, and large scale food production in the past have all been made possible by fossil fuels.

Our interview with Alex was a real treat, and we enjoyed the thought provoking discussion. The concept of using any type of energy to help humanity is refreshing. Use wind, solar, coal, oil, natural gas, or nuclear in a balanced market driven approach. Include ESG and best environmental practices, and you have better focus on humanity. After you watch the interview, buy his book, then contact us for any discussions you would like to have.