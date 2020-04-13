Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Ascent Energy Ventures -Looking at Energy Tech Wildcatting

David Forsberg, CFA- Managing Partner, and Michael Tanner, Host of the 360 Digital Closing Bell, were able to sit down and visit about the Ascent Energy Ventures history in finance, energy, and tech. They are focused on the next generation energy tech investments. The oil and gas space is in a crisis, and fighting to cut costs and raise efficiencies.

"Energy Tech catting, or wildcatting, in technology companies" is focusing capital into the next generation companies using technology and efficiencies to bring more profits to the investors. With the finance background in the oil and gas markets in past market crisis, has helped provide the guidance and knowledge for performance in the current market.

The technical companies that we look for can start at the SCADA, and lead on to the data modeling. Data coming from the oil patch is not the cleanest, and there is a demand for products and data scrubbing to help fill in the gaps in existing business systems.

The key takeaways are listed below