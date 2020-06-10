Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Buddy Clark – Oil Capital – History has a way of repeating and even enabling bigger problems.

The history of the wild west is closely followed by the American oil wildcatters and their bankers. Today, the United states is facing some of the most tumultuous disasters ever recorded. Who would have ever guessed that a game of Russian, and OPEC, oil price roulette would be followed by the Covid-19 economic disaster. That being said, the old saying "History has a way of repeating itself" is kind of frighting.

We had the opportunity to sit down with Buddy Clark, Partner/co-chair for Haynes and Boone's Energy Practice Group, to talk about his book. Oil Capital is a historical look at the emergence of the US oil and gas industry. The key difference between the success in the United States and other countries is private ownership. It is also interesting to find out that our current law practices around mineral rights actually can be traced back to a scriveners error.

The rise of OPEC in the 80s meant the end of the Texas Railroad Commissions ability to impact global prices. The 80s also had some other trying times round the banking institutions inability to survive. The oil collapse in 1986 caught everyone off guard. I personally liked the quote from Fred Moses, President of Liberty National Bank say; "This happened so damn quickly-in 90 days. We all expected a dip, but none of us assumed it would be such a precipitous drop".

The relationship between oil and it's investors has always been challenging. Now it is time to see who can learn from the past and survive for the next adventure in oil. Please buy the book, read the foot notes, and call me to talk about what you see relevant in today's market.

Thank you Buddy for taking the time to visit with us, it was a real treat for Michael and myself.