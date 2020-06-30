Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Data Gumbo – Do you feel the need to save millions of dollars in transactional costs?

When people hear the word "blockchain" they either fall to the floor in the fetal position, or jump up and down about the best transactional technology they use. Personally, I am the guy curled up on the floor. When Michael Tanner, 360 Host and Analyst, and myself, had the opportunity to sit down with Andrew Bruce, Founder and CEO, Data Gumbo, we were pleasantly surprised about how he took the complex and turned it into millions of dollars in savings in OpEx.

Just imagine if you are an E&P company and you need to save money right now. You can continue to bleed cash, or look to technology to save money. Andrew talked about the ability to bridge the transactional gap to transactional bliss. Through the GumboNet blockchain technology companies can save over $1 million dollars per minute. Yes that is not a typo. I had to stop Andrew, and back up to verify that my ears had not gone bad. (Even though I am old)

We also cover the Data Gumbo business model, and if I was an Oil & Gas executive looking to save millions, calling Andrew would be the first thing I would do.

Andrew, thanks for stopping by, we had a blast with the interview, and look forward to seeing you again. Michael and Stu.