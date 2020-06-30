Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Data Gumbo – Do you feel the need to save millions of dollars in transactional costs?

When people hear the word "blockchain" they either fall to the floor in the fetal position, or jump up and down about the best transactional technology they use. Personally, I am the guy curled up on the floor. When Michael Tanner, 360 Host and Analyst, and myself, had the opportunity to sit down with Andrew Bruce, Founder and CEO, Data Gumbo, we were pleasantly surprised about how he took the complex and turned it into millions of dollars in savings in OpEx.
Just imagine if you are an E&P company and you need to save money right now. You can continue to bleed cash, or look to technology to save money. Andrew talked about the ability to bridge the transactional gap to transactional bliss. Through the GumboNet blockchain technology companies can save over $1 million dollars per minute. Yes that is not a typo. I had to stop Andrew, and back up to verify that my ears had not gone bad. (Even though I am old)
We also cover the Data Gumbo business model, and if I was an Oil & Gas executive looking to save millions, calling Andrew would be the first thing I would do.
Andrew, thanks for stopping by, we had a blast with the interview, and look forward to seeing you again. Michael and Stu.
Our guests
Andrew Bruce
Andrew Bruce is the founder and CEO of Data Gumbo, a company he founded in 2016 after spotting an opportunity to eliminate a sizable cost inefficiency between an oil supermajor and one of its suppliers. Data Gumbo provides GumboNet™, the trusted transactional network that automates smart contracts and transactions for industry leaders.
Prior to Data Gumbo, Andrew was the COO for MHWirth, an oil & gas drilling equipment OEM where he supervised global operations. Previous to this position, Andrew was VP of Controls at NOV. During his tenure at NOV, he founded the NOVOS product, a first-of-its-kind semi-autonomous drilling system, which Andrew holds a joint patent for on rig automation. With years of experience as an IT consultant and serial entrepreneur, Andrew earned his Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Worcester Polytechnic Institute. He is currently a member of IADC and SPE.
About Data Gumbo
Data Gumbo was founded by serial entrepreneur and energy industry executive Andrew Bruce in 2016. The company started out as a data platform that connected to collected and standardized operational data to enable machine learning, AI and condition-based maintenance systems. The company transitioned to utilizing blockchain after spotting an opportunity to eliminate a sizable cost inefficiency between an oil supermajor and one of its suppliers.
After initial attempts to connect its data platform with existing blockchain technology, it became clear that Data Gumbo needed to create a purpose-built blockchain to meet the needs of heavy industry. In 2017, Data Gumbo’s engineers set out to build a complete solution that unifies operational source data together with an industrial-grade blockchain solution. The result is GumboNet, a massively interconnected industrial blockchain network that delivers transactional certainty to business relationships.
Today, Data Gumbo is an award-winning software company with successful customers around the world. Led by a growing, passionate team focused on serving the industrial markets of oil & gas, construction, mining, and manufacturing, the company currently has offices in Houston, Texas and in Stavanger, Norway to serve the markets of Europe, Middle East and Asia.
Data Gumbo has created a massively interconnected industrial blockchain network of companies, customers, suppliers and vendors, called GumboNet™ that integrates specific transactional data with automated smart contracts powered by blockchain technology.
Pulling specific data into an encrypted distributed ledger creates a verifiable third-party record that any transaction is accurate and certain. The end result is an innovative and modern process that creates touchless transactions and crushes waste in the process. GumboNet can upgrade legacy processes and deliver a modern approach that ensures transactional certainty to drive millions of dollars of improved performance.
GumboNet is:
- Proven
- Industrial Grade
- Immutable
- Transformative
- Modern
- Trusted
- Subscription-Based
- Transparent
- Digital Auditor
- Universal
- Innovative