Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Data Gumbo – Enable Real Time Operating Expenses using blockchain technology

When companies are trying to watch every penny, the armchair quarterback is not even an option. The older management style of being reactive has to change to survive. Andrew Bruce, President & CEO and I were able to sit down and cover the Real-Time Lease Operating Expenses business issues.

In one case study we talked about, the gross annual savings was at an estimated $4.4 million dollars. One thing I can say about Bruce is that he knows numbers, and technology. This is a very cool interview about how the big boys save the real bucks.

"... companies rely on P&L to tell them the score, but by then it's too late to make corrections. A Profit and Loss statement is a trailing indicator...With a Scorecard however, you can change the future". Gino Wickman - Traction.

Bruce, as always, thank you for stopping by, Michael and I had a blast while seeing what blockchain and LEO can do.

