Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Data Gumbo – Enable Real Time Operating Expenses using blockchain technology

When companies are trying to watch every penny, the armchair quarterback is not even an option. The older management style of being reactive has to change to survive. Andrew Bruce, President & CEO and I were able to sit down and cover the Real-Time Lease Operating Expenses business issues.
In one case study we talked about, the gross annual savings was at an estimated $4.4 million dollars. One thing I can say about Bruce is that he knows numbers, and technology. This is a very cool interview about how the big boys save the real bucks.
"... companies rely on P&L to tell them the score, but by then it's too late to make corrections. A Profit and Loss statement is a trailing indicator...With a Scorecard however, you can change the future". Gino Wickman - Traction.
Bruce, as always, thank you for stopping by, Michael and I had a blast while seeing what blockchain and LEO can do.
Andrew Bruce
Andrew Bruce is the founder and CEO of Data Gumbo, a company he founded in 2016 after spotting an opportunity to eliminate a sizable cost inefficiency between an oil supermajor and one of its suppliers. Data Gumbo provides GumboNet™, the trusted transactional network that automates smart contracts and transactions for industry leaders.
Prior to Data Gumbo, Andrew was the COO for MHWirth, an oil & gas drilling equipment OEM where he supervised global operations. Previous to this position, Andrew was VP of Controls at NOV. During his tenure at NOV, he founded the NOVOS product, a first-of-its-kind semi-autonomous drilling system, which Andrew holds a joint patent for on rig automation. With years of experience as an IT consultant and serial entrepreneur, Andrew earned his Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Worcester Polytechnic Institute. He is currently a member of IADC and SPE.
About Data Gumbo
Data Gumbo was founded by serial entrepreneur and energy industry executive Andrew Bruce in 2016. The company started out as a data platform that connected to collected and standardized operational data to enable machine learning, AI and condition-based maintenance systems. The company transitioned to utilizing blockchain after spotting an opportunity to eliminate a sizable cost inefficiency between an oil supermajor and one of its suppliers.
After initial attempts to connect its data platform with existing blockchain technology, it became clear that Data Gumbo needed to create a purpose-built blockchain to meet the needs of heavy industry. In 2017, Data Gumbo’s engineers set out to build a complete solution that unifies operational source data together with an industrial-grade blockchain solution. The result is GumboNet, a massively interconnected industrial blockchain network that delivers transactional certainty to business relationships.
Today, Data Gumbo is an award-winning software company with successful customers around the world. Led by a growing, passionate team focused on serving the industrial markets of oil & gas, construction, mining, and manufacturing, the company currently has offices in Houston, Texas and in Stavanger, Norway to serve the markets of Europe, Middle East and Asia.