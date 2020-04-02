Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: EnergyNet – 2020 has started slow for A&D transaction, but a storm is on the horizon

We are joined by Chris Atherton, Chief Executive Officer and President, of EnergyNet, LLC. Blanca Andrus, CFO, EnerCom, and I have the opportunity to cover a nice conversation with Chris covering the largest technology-enabled upstream oil and gas asset acquisition and divestiture platform specializing in auction sales, sealed bid transactions, and government lease sales.

The EnergyNet team is geographically diverse and are open for business with all the employees working remote. This is not a problem, as they have been digitally and have a technology based business system for over 20 years. The perfect storm has not slowed down the team from collaborating on projects and their clients.

Chris says that EnergyNet does about $1 billion to $2 billion asset sales per year that involves 2,000 to 3,000 oil & gas transactions per year. March has been slow due to the volatile change in oil prices making the assets valuation very difficult between buyers and sellers to agree on asset value.

Even at the $50 oil in December companies like Exxon, Chevron, BP and Conoco, were going to market with divestitures, and now those have been put on hold. With the number of bankrupt potential for the small and medium cap companies, there will be a lot of transactions picking back up.

Chris's knowledge of the market and current events was again validated by Enverus in their report just put out today. It is referenced below.

EnergyNet's normal business model and systems handle their 35,000 registered, qualified, buyers and sellers . Their systems are set up for the expected volumes of transactions that may be on the horizon.

