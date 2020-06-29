Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: EnergyNet- Commodities Automation = ROI – Especially in Covid times

EnergyNet offers an easy-to-use oil, gas, and other commodities auction and sealed bid transaction service that facilitates the sale of producing working interests (operated and non-operated), overrides, royalties, mineral interests, leasehold, and other contracts.
Ok, that being said, so what is an commodities auction transaction service? How do we get an ROI? How large of transactions can you handle?
We were able to sit down with Anastasia Rademaekers, Strategic Director and Gus Rivero, VP of Government Resources from EnergyNet to cover these questions.
Not only did Anastasia and Gus cover the basic questions, they also covered the capabilities and the ROI on automating the commodities industry. Thank you Anastasia and Gus for sitting down with Michael and myself for this interview. We had a blast.
Our guests
Anastasia Rademaekers
Anastasia Rademaekers assists governments with bid rounds, licensing rounds, and auctions of natural resources on the EnergyNet online platform. EnergyNet currently host offerings of oil and gas, mining, land, geothermal, and other commodities.
Gus Rivero
Assists governments agencies with the transition of their bid rounds or auctions of natural resources to the EnergyNet online platform. We currently host offerings of oil and gas, mining, land, geothermal and other commodities.
About EnergyNet:
EnergyNet offers an easy-to-use oil, gas, and other commodities auction and sealed bid transaction service that facilitates the sale of producing working interests (operated and non-operated), overrides, royalties, mineral interests, leasehold, and other contracts. EnergyNet is a continuous online marketplace with due diligence and bidding available 24/7/365, where auctions and sealed bid packages close weekly. Most of the properties EnergyNet sells typically range in value from $1,000 to $250MM. EnergyNet's tech-enabled platform allows clients the flexibility and convenience of conducting their acquisition and divestment activities online.
EnergyNet clients include majors, large independents, bank trust departments, foundations, churches, universities, individuals, and government agencies. EnergyNet's technological and marketing reach presents a multi-commodity property portfolio to thousands of qualified investors with multi-billion-dollar buying power. EnergyNet maximizes divestment returns by enabling sellers to achieve the highest prices for properties in their industry, while driving down costs.