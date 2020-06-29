Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: EnergyNet- Commodities Automation = ROI – Especially in Covid times

EnergyNet offers an easy-to-use oil, gas, and other commodities auction and sealed bid transaction service that facilitates the sale of producing working interests (operated and non-operated), overrides, royalties, mineral interests, leasehold, and other contracts.

Ok, that being said, so what is an commodities auction transaction service? How do we get an ROI? How large of transactions can you handle?

We were able to sit down with Anastasia Rademaekers, Strategic Director and Gus Rivero, VP of Government Resources from EnergyNet to cover these questions.

Not only did Anastasia and Gus cover the basic questions, they also covered the capabilities and the ROI on automating the commodities industry. Thank you Anastasia and Gus for sitting down with Michael and myself for this interview. We had a blast.