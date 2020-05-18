Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Enverus – Is the ROI for OpenInsights marketing, or real money you can take to the bank?

When this press release came out, I found myself doing a double check. 1: When business systems are automated there is an association with jobs being lost; and 2: The ROI in the press release was too good to be true. Well we had to check and see if these were marketing numbers, or numbers you can take to the bank.

We were able to sit down with Enverus's Chris Dinkler, Senior Vice President, and General Manager of the Business Automation division. Michael Tanner, 360 Digital Closing Bell host and analyst accompanied myself. We asked Chris, "We are kind of concerned, are these marketing numbers or are they based on data like everything else Enverus does?"

Through the conversation we learned that the supply chain logistics in the oil and gas companies have millions of dollars in waste and the OpenInsights platform can help sort through the data and find the waste. Why should companies pay thousands of dollars more for the same widget from different suppliers? Why is the same widget costing less from the same supplier in a different basin? These critical logistic data points can easily be seen on the dashboards.

Chris responded to our question about marketing vs real ROI numbers. He said that they can go into a perspective client, and show the senior management real savings from actual data in their own systems. The system is so powerful that it can truly take advantage of the other data available to the Enverus corporation, and integrate into their clients logistical systems.

I was duly impressed. If you need to save a few jobs in your company, just listen to Chris. ​