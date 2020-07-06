1 min ago
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Gareth Foulks-Jones – The international view of energy and renewables
Golar Power partners with Galileo and introduces Bio-LNG in Brazil
Line 5 shutdown and what that means for Canadians
Record debts come due for Canadian oil patch after five years of crisis
Cheniere Publishes Inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report
New Fortress Energy Significantly Reduces Future LNG Supply Costs for 2020

When I read Gareth's articles, they were very interesting and had some great insight on renewables that I had not previously thought about. The discussions we had in the interview cover energy from all aspects around the globe. We even follow the money on the countries, and their impacting decistions. 

Gareth Foulks-Jones has a very unique background from experience, and travel. We as Americans tend to have a singular approach, and it is eyeopneing to visit about the international players. Great insights from around the world. 

Michael Tanner and I had a great time in the interview. Thank you Gareth for stopping by, and look forward to hearing more from your postings. - Stu 

Our guests

Gareth Foulkes-Jones

Founder and Chief Executive Officer

"A seasoned professional with extensive experience in the Renewable Energy and Technology sectors. Enthusiastic about all things renewable and its interplay with government policy. Focusing on renewable markets within the European Union. But with hard won experience in markets as diverse as Southern Africa and Japan as well."


Gareth's LinkedIn

Over the last 20 years, global enterprises have invested billions of dollars implementing systems to capture transactions and drive processes to support business needs.

Follow Gareth on LinkedIn


His articles and comments are very knowlageble, and incompase world though leadership. 

