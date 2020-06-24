Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Geoffrey Cann – Author, Speaker, and Trainer – When the going gets tough, the tough get a trainer

When the going gets tough, the tough get a trainer. We were lucky to sit down with Geoffrey Cann, Author, Trainer, and Speaker. His book Bits, Bytes and Barrels is an Amazon best of category seller. What makes Geoffrey different from others that is his ability to take the complex issues and translate to applicable, real world, scenarios. This ability is based partly on his experience in the real world, and partly on his talents as a speaker.

Michael and myself had fun talking about his career as an author, trainer and speaker. He has been able to provide online training, and can customize the training to individual corporations. Training is needed now in this tough time we call 2020.

Geoffrey, thanks for stopping by, Michael and I had a blast.