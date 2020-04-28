Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Gregory Wrightstone -​”We should use all of earth’s resources for the betterment of mankind, and do it as good stewards.”

We were able to sit down with Gregory Wrightstone, Author, Author, Speaker, and Climate Contrarian. While preparing for the interview, I was able to read his book "Inconvenient Truth", and review several interviews that Gregory had participated. The "Green New Deal" conversational environment has turned into heated, emotional, and sometimes irrational discussions. This controversial topic is not covered in factual based discussions in the media and print. The book covers more facts and talking points than I was even aware. Michael Tanner, Host 360 Digital Closing Bell, was able to shed personal impacts to his family.
With my position as the Director/Publisher of Oil & Gas 360, there is an abundant access to information covering all sides of the energy market. Solar, wind, nuclear, renewable, fossil, and Co2 pollution -"Oh My". The best discussions, and balanced approaches, have included the 1.3+ billion people in our world that are in poverty and deserve access to better living conditions. There is a 100% correlation between poverty, health and energy.
The Inconvenient Truth points out that the earth has climate cycles, Co2 is not a bad thing, and the free markets work. Having a balanced approach to reliable power, water and resources can help elevate all humanity, while protecting our earth.
The facts speak for themselves. Having polite conversations from all view points is a good thing. Having the patience of a saint while getting beat up in an interview is priceless.
Key Takeaways:
- We are all in this together.
- There is a 100% correlation between poverty, health and energy.
- India's leadership want to elevate their population out of extreme poverty and that will take fossil fuels due to economics.
- China is facing massive economic problems and energy production will come from coal and other fossil fules.
- This is not a matter of Green vs Fossil; it is an issue of using the resources of the earth to better mankind, while being good stewards.
- Merriam-Webster defines stewardship as 1: the office, duties, and obligations of a steward 2: the conducting, supervising, or managing of something especially : the careful and responsible management of something entrusted to one's care. Example of stewardship in a sentence; "she believes that stewardship of the environment is everyone's responsibility"
- Gregory Wrightstone has assembled a wealth of data points in the book, phone app, and digital media that will help any discussion.
About Gregory Wrightstone
Gregory Wrightstone is a geologist and author of the bestselling book, "Inconvenient Facts: The science that Al Gore doesn't want you to know". As a strong proponent of the scientific process, Gregory is a leading voice in the large and growing climate change skeptic community.
Among his many qualifications, including a BS and MS in geology, he was recently added as an Expert Reviewer for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (AR6).
Inconvenient Facts, The science that Al Gore doesn't want you to know has data points for any climate change discussion. The phone app is very handy to fact check conversations while on a dinner date.
Gregory Wrightstone is a geologist with more than 35 years of experience researching and studying various aspects of the Earth's processes. He earned a bachelor's degree from Waynesburg University and a master's from West Virginia University, both in the field of geology.
He has written and presented extensively on many aspects of geology including how paleogeography and paleoclimate control geologic processes. His findings have allowed him to speak at many venues around the world including Ireland, England, China and most recently India.
Gregory is a strong proponent of the scientific process and believes that policy decisions should be driven by science, facts and data, not a political agenda.
