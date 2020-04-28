Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Gregory Wrightstone -​”We should use all of earth’s resources for the betterment of mankind, and do it as good stewards.”

We were able to sit down with Gregory Wrightstone, Author, Author, Speaker, and Climate Contrarian. While preparing for the interview, I was able to read his book "Inconvenient Truth", and review several interviews that Gregory had participated. The "Green New Deal" conversational environment has turned into heated, emotional, and sometimes irrational discussions. This controversial topic is not covered in factual based discussions in the media and print. The book covers more facts and talking points than I was even aware. Michael Tanner, Host 360 Digital Closing Bell, was able to shed personal impacts to his family.

With my position as the Director/Publisher of Oil & Gas 360, there is an abundant access to information covering all sides of the energy market. Solar, wind, nuclear, renewable, fossil, and Co2 pollution -"Oh My". The best discussions, and balanced approaches, have included the 1.3+ billion people in our world that are in poverty and deserve access to better living conditions. There is a 100% correlation between poverty, health and energy.

The Inconvenient Truth ​points out that the earth has climate cycles, Co2 is not a bad thing, and the free markets work. Having a balanced approach to reliable power, water and resources can help elevate all humanity, while protecting our earth.

The facts speak for themselves. Having polite conversations from all view points is a good thing. Having the patience of a saint while getting beat up in an interview is priceless.