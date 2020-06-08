Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Hedi Mckliopp – A Stranded Nation – Are you listening Canada and the United States?

I have to admit that was not prepared for the emotional impact that the documentary "A Stranded Nation"' produced by Hedi Mckliopp, had left me with after watching. This documentary is an excellent look into the energy sector in Canada, and the impact of the environmental and political movements.

Hedi is the Director / Producer for the documentary and completed the entire project out of a commitment to Canada rather than making a profit. It is evident that Hedi loves Canada and has nothing but the best for the Canadian people at heart.

We as United States citizens need to take some lessons from Canada on the environmental impact procedures in the energy space. Now if we could only listen and do more trade with each other rather than the other world energy powers, our two countries would benefit. I do not think OPEC+ cares about the Untied States like our Canadian neighbor. Lets start North America Petroleum Countries (NAPC) and trade with Mexico and Canada for our different blends of oil and natural resources.

We are looking forward to future projects from Hedi, and please subscribe to her podcast "A Stranded Nation".