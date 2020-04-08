Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Landdox: Critical Land management your way, with the data linked to Enverus.

James Yockey, Co-founder and I were able to sit down and have a great discussion of land management in the oil and gas market. Their clients are taking the next steps into automation in the land portion of their business. This also applies to all of the midstream market participants as the land rights are still a major issue.
Having the technology and integration with data is about is as good as it gets. Integration for Enverus clients is off the charts cool!
James, I really enjoyed the discussion and the shameless plug for the 360 Energy Expert Network at the end of the interview. Looking forward to seeing the new updates and client whitepapers soon to be announced.
The key takeaways are listed below, and their customer case study is great. Download here.
Key Takeaways:
- There are many technology innovations in the oil and gas space that have been adopted, but the land has not always been at the forefront. On the exploration, production and midstream have had some cutting edge technologies.
- Land group include Landmen and Landwomen - Historically closed a lot of deals on the golf course, and may not have made the change to digital.
- Land Administration - Records team and responsibilities for the land positions. - Land is the most important asset of the E&P.
- Division order - responsible for tracking economic for all stakeholders.
- Owner relations - front line customer services, which is the front line of keeping the land owners happy and communicated on all subjects.
- Legacy software has been a problem in the past, and with the changes in the additional demands placed on CEO's from investors, they are mandating efficiencies.
- M&A transactions are going to be critical with the horrible state of the energy market. Having land portfolio information ready to transition is critical to all portions of the business continuity.
- Integration with CRM is critical. Enverus direct integration is already ready in the Landdox programs.
Landdox reimagines software’s role within the modern land team.
Cloud-based, easily customizable, and amazingly intuitive, Landdox allows land teams to accomplish all their traditional duties—only faster, more accurately, and with less manpower. Even more exciting—Landdox helps land teams redefine and expand their role within the industry.
Headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Accessible everywhere.