Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Liberty Frac – on a roll to ESG and beyond

We had the opportunity to sit down and visit with Ron Gusek, President of Liberty Frac to discuss the technology, ESG and the current business deal with Schlumberger. On The Digital Closing Bell, Michael Tanner and myself have had the opportunity to use Liberty as a industry leadership example for our listeners on how oil field service management should handle their corporate obligations to all of their stakeholders.

Ron covers some of the key differentials of the Liberty, culture, employee programs, and management leadership. They are constantly striving to hit the stated goals for all participating stakeholders. Liberty has been in front of the ESG curve, even before it was fashionable. Anyone that believes in their frac fluid is environmentally sound, should prove it. Well the team did just that, they lined up and drank the fluid on a video. That's commitment to the environment.

This interview was clearly fun for both Ron and Michael, and covered all of the updates from Liberty. Thank you Ron for stopping by, we had a blast.