Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Liberty Frac – on a roll to ESG and beyond

We had the opportunity to sit down and visit with Ron Gusek, President of Liberty Frac to discuss the technology, ESG and the current business deal with Schlumberger. On The Digital Closing Bell, Michael Tanner and myself have had the opportunity to use Liberty as a industry leadership example for our listeners on how oil field service management should handle their corporate obligations to all of their stakeholders.
Ron covers some of the key differentials of the Liberty, culture, employee programs, and management leadership. They are constantly striving to hit the stated goals for all participating stakeholders. Liberty has been in front of the ESG curve, even before it was fashionable. Anyone that believes in their frac fluid is environmentally sound, should prove it. Well the team did just that, they lined up and drank the fluid on a video. That's commitment to the environment.
This interview was clearly fun for both Ron and Michael, and covered all of the updates from Liberty. Thank you Ron for stopping by, we had a blast.
Liberty Frac
Ron Gusek
Ron Gusek has been the President of Liberty Oilfield Services since November 2016. Before assuming the role of President, Mr Gusek was the VP of Technology and Development from 2014. Over the past 20 years, Ron has garnered extensive oil and gas experience in North America, and extended his knowledge of operations through travels to Asia, Russia and the Middle East
Within Liberty, Ron’s focus includes new technology and innovation, service quality, efficiency and optimization.
Ron holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Alberta.
Ron has also held previous roles at Sanjel Corporation, Zodiac Exploration, Pinnacle Technologies and BJ Services, with a primary focus on hydraulic fracturing in unconventional reservoirs.
Ron is a published SPE author and presenter. His dedication to the petroleum engineering community and interest in shared industry knowledge is evident in his numerous volunteer capacities, which include the Denver Petroleum Club, COGA and the Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation Executive Committee and Energy Coalition.
Outside of work, Ron is a husband, father, runner, cyclist, hiker, skier and occasional adventure racer.
Liberty is an innovative service company providing specialized stimulation services to optimize well production. We focus on offering safe, efficient and high quality hydraulic fracturing and engineering services, aiming to become the vendor of choice. Our goal is to provide frac design and execution with a real-data focus to optimize field development and improve production enhancement strategies for our clients. Our technology leadership, low employee turnover, aligned incentives and culture of excellence deliver industry-leading results.
We continually invest in hiring, training and retaining the best and brightest individuals for our team. Year-after-year Liberty’s employee turnover rates are substantially lower than that of our industry. All Liberty team members are incentivized and committed to building long-term value and success. From company-sponsored events to a strong investment in the communities where we live and operate, we believe in putting people first.