Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Locus Bio-Energy – What is green, supports ESG, and has a 10 year tax deduction?

OIl & Gas 360

The oil & gas companies are facing catastrophic times for the long term stability of their firms. Oil prices are not the only external factors putting the very existence of oil & gas companies at risk. Investors and consumers are demanding ESG that solutions are used in daily operations, while more profits are delivered to the stakeholders.

Jon Rogers, CEO, Locus Bio-Energy, Dan Genovese, Director, Enercom, and myself were able to sit down and cover the key concerns of stake holders in today's market. The Locus Bio-Energy products are designed from the ground up as HSE-friendly products that are 100% biodegradable, and low-toxicity. Well production can achieve 50 to 400% through the use of biosurfactant, and high-efficiency well stimulation treatments . These additive solutions improve production, while reducing the impact to the environment, are critical to corporate survival.

Now here is the absolute cool part of this interview. The Texas Railroad Commission approved the products for a new 10-year H13 tax credit for the use of a green EOR technology. Jon was thrilled to announce that the approval just happened before the day before our interview.

So, for the question "What is green, supports ESG, and has a 10 year tax deduction?", I think you can now guess who has the answer. Watch the interview with Jon for the details.