Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Netherland, Sewell Discusses Reservoir Implications of Shut-In Wells

The teams from Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. (NSAI) and EnerCom/Oil & Gas 360® took the time to cover some critical reserves implications surrounding shut-in wells in this wild, worldwide oil and gas roller coaster ride. Rick Talley, Senior Vice President , and John Cliver, Vice President, from the NSAI team have studied the data and built models to help their clients think about these decisions.

There are many different considerations, beyond just the financial impact, of the worldwide reduction in oil demand and the associated response of shutting in wells to reduce supply. John and Rick shared a data driven perspective that should give operators and capital markets some confidence that shutting in a well may not be as bad as it sounds.

For more information beyond this interview and to discuss your specific situation, please reach out to the experts at Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. at https://netherlandsewell.com/contact/ ​