Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Netherland, Sewell Discusses Reservoir Implications of Shut-In Wells

OIl & Gas 360
The teams from Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. (NSAI) and EnerCom/Oil & Gas 360® took the time to cover some critical reserves implications surrounding shut-in wells in this wild, worldwide oil and gas roller coaster ride. Rick Talley, Senior Vice President , and John Cliver, Vice President, from the NSAI team have studied the data and built models to help their clients think about these decisions.
There are many different considerations, beyond just the financial impact, of the worldwide reduction in oil demand and the associated response of shutting in wells to reduce supply. John and Rick shared a data driven perspective that should give operators and capital markets some confidence that shutting in a well may not be as bad as it sounds.
For more information beyond this interview and to discuss your specific situation, please reach out to the experts at Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. at https://netherlandsewell.com/contact/
Key Takeaways
- Production curtailment and shut-ins could have impacts on a company's reserves, but not as much as you might think.
- Pricing assumptions used in reserve reports will vary, so value impacts will be varied as well.
- Not all wells that are shut in will respond the same on re-activation.
- They reviewed 550 wells in the Balkken and 90% came back right on or above the rates prior to shut in.
- Taking a look at historical shut ins in a more detailed review of individual wells verified the 30,000 foot view.
- Upon restart NSAI expects some additional costs associated with deferred well or field repair costs to account for in cash flow projections.
- Not all wells that are shut in will respond the same on re-activation.
Full slide deck is below.
About Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. (NSAI)
Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. (NSAI) provides a complete range of geological, geophysical, petrophysical, and engineering consulting services and has the technical experience and ability to perform these services in any of the onshore and offshore oil and gas producing areas of the world.
Services / Disciplines / Capabilities
Our technical staff is intimately familiar with the recognized industry reserves and resources definitions, specifically those set forth by (1) U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation S-X Rule 4-10(a), (2) the 2018 Petroleum Resources Management System approved by the Society of Petroleum Engineers, and (3) the Society of Petroleum Evaluation Engineers (Calgary Chapter) and Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy & Petroleum (Petroleum Society). We employ deterministic methods to estimate reserves for most evaluations and also utilize stochastic methods to determine probabilistic estimates of reserves for many exploration studies, early field development projects, and large field developments.
John R. Cliver
John has been with Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. (NSAI) since 2009 and has over 16 years of oil and gas experience.
He is a Vice President and Team Leader in the Houston Office.
Prior to NSAI, John was a Reservoir Engineer with ExxonMobil Corporation, where he worked primarily in the South Texas and Offshore California areas.
Since joining NSAI he has been involved in evaluating reservoirs worldwide with significant experience in the Deepwater Gulf
of Mexico, Offshore Israel, West Africa and California Heavy Oil.
John also has expertise in reservoir simulation and integrated production modeling of pipelines and facilities which he
uses to assist clients in development and depletion planning and to support reserve and resource assessments.
Education:
B.S., Chemical Engineering, Rice University;
M.B.A., University of Texas at Austin
Certifications/Associations:
Licensed Professional Engineer in Texas and Louisiana
Richard B. Talley, Jr.
Rick has been with Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. (NSAI) since 2004 and has over 20 years of oil and gas experience.
He was promoted to Senior Vice President of the firm in 2015.
Prior to NSAI, Rick was a Reservoir Engineer with ExxonMobil Corporation, where he worked primarily in the onshore Louisiana and Florida region and in the Gulf of Mexico.
Since joining NSAI he has been involved in hundreds of projects both domestically and around the world, including Israel, Argentina, and Equatorial Guinea.
Rick’s extensive experience has given him an invaluable understanding of the important relationship that exists between the reserves evaluation consultant and the petroleum and financial industries.
His areas of specific expertise include unconventional resources property evaluation, probabilistic analysis of exploration
prospects and new discoveries, and the application/ interpretation of industry reserves definitions and guidelines.
Education:
M.B.A., Tulane University
B.S., Mechanical Engineering, University of Oklahoma
Certifications/Associations:
Licensed Professional Engineer in Texas and Louisiana
Member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers