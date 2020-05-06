Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Premier Oilfield Group – Shutting in wells can force companies out of business.

OIl & Gas 360

There is a misconception surrounding shutting in wells as it is not just turning a switch on or off. We were able to sit down with the experts from Premier Oilfield Group to talk about this complex problem. When wells are shut down just because storage is getting full, there needs to be a plan for the entire field. The ramifications can be catastrophic when the wells are brought back on line. The wells may not ever come back to production levels that are sustainable for profitable production.

Our conversation with Bilu Cherian, SVP Technology - Director Reservoir Solutions, and Frank Zamora, Sr Vice President was very enlightening. Dan Genovese, Director, EnerCom, and myself were actually surprised by some of the technical implications of shutting in wells.

Corporations looking for the short turn solution with out a plan can cost the stakeholders their financial, and personal, assets. Use an experienced team who can create the plan with proven results.