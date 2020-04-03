Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Quorum Software – Investor demand to lower CaPex in oil and gas companies – Here is the solution

We were able to sit down with Olivier Thierry, Chief Marketing Officer, Quorum Sofware, Dan Genovese, Director, Consulting Services, EnerCom and myself,Stu Turley, Director and Publisher 360. While the meeting was held following the social distancing guide lines over a Zoom conference call. We had an expert driven discussion that could solve huge business processes for almost any size oil company. Olivier guides us through the solutions they are currently implementing in large corporations. The investors and the market conditions are demanding to lower CaPex and improve efficiencies, and the Quorum team has many large success stories. Some of their clients include: Cheveron, OXY, AltaGas, Third Coast Midstream, Devon, Enbridge, EQT, Noble Energy, and Keyera.

Stay to the end of the interview, we offer our personal opinions, and a solution to the oil crisis. This solution would protect our oil and gas industry, which is a major national security concern. (Hint: The North American Petroleum Exporting Countries (NAPEC). I recommend to also to include South America. This would balance against the Russia - Saudi and OPEC problems causing the world oil crisis.

Critical Thought: