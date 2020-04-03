Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Quorum Software – Investor demand to lower CaPex in oil and gas companies – Here is the solution

We were able to sit down with Olivier Thierry, Chief Marketing Officer, Quorum Sofware, Dan Genovese, Director, Consulting Services, EnerCom and myself,Stu Turley, Director and Publisher 360. While the meeting was held following the social distancing guide lines over a Zoom conference call. We had an expert driven discussion that could solve huge business processes for almost any size oil company. Olivier guides us through the solutions they are currently implementing in large corporations. The investors and the market conditions are demanding to lower CaPex and improve efficiencies, and the Quorum team has many large success stories. Some of their clients include: Cheveron, OXY, AltaGas, Third Coast Midstream, Devon, Enbridge, EQT, Noble Energy, and Keyera.
Stay to the end of the interview, we offer our personal opinions, and a solution to the oil crisis. This solution would protect our oil and gas industry, which is a major national security concern. (Hint: The North American Petroleum Exporting Countries (NAPEC). I recommend to also to include South America. This would balance against the Russia - Saudi and OPEC problems causing the world oil crisis.
Critical Thought:
- In this market you can not experiment with critical business systems, but rather rely on experts with successful deployments.
Key Takeaways:
- Canceling their nationally recognized conference due to the pandemic and move it to a digital production could be better long term solution to get their solution information in front of potential clients.
- Quorum is ready for the changes to society and moving aggressively to help the oil companies desperately looking to lower CaPex.
- Solutions as a platform is critical to scaling and success. Piecing different products and involving too many companies is a recipe for disaster.
- While the integrated platform is critical, it must also integrate into other systems already in production.
About Quorum Software (Quorum):
Quorum Software offers an industry-leading portfolio of finance, operations and accounting solutions that empower our customers to streamline operations that drive growth and profitability across the energy value chain. From supermajors to startups, from the wellhead to the city gate, energy businesses rely on Quorum. Designed for digital transformation, the myQuorum software platform delivers open standards, mobile-first design and cloud technologies to drive innovation. We’re helping visionary leaders transform their companies into modern energy workplaces. For more information, visit www.quorumsoftware.com.
Quorum Software (Quorum), the leader in digital transformation for the oil and gas industry, just recently acquired Denver-based EnergyIQ, a leading provider of well master data management software applications.
myQuorum software platform is the industry-leading, cloud-based, oil and gas software platform empowering companies to meet their short and long-term goals. The platform enables enterprise integration; drives faster deployment; and gives you access to clean, consistent, and consumable data
Contact:
