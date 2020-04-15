Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: SitePro – Oilfield automation demands industry leadership for successful deployments

Oilfield automation demands industry leadership for successful deployments.
We had the opportunity to sit down with David Bateman, Chairman of the Board & Co-Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Chavez, Vice President, Sales and Marketing. I have had the good fortune to personally work with David and Michael on several projects, and have seen the industry knowledge and leadership exemplified through their ability to solve critical business system issues for their clients.
SitePro has been growing over the last several years, and has implemented some critical new updates to their systems and management services. Their 24x7 support services group can monitor just about any SCADA generated data for their clients. This new"SCADA Agnostic" approach opens their systems to be implemented with virtually any existing oil field automation system.
This fully managed oilfield automation service allows their clients to lower CapEx, and labor costs, due to their dramatic efficiencies built into their management systems. One such example is monitoring waste water disposal and directly reporting all authorized transportation to their clients accounting department. This detailed systems monitoring has saved companies from unauthorized transportation from contractors.
Their systems approach to client support, and integration to existing systems, is only one of the critical components required in oilfield automation. We as an industry are facing horrible and difficult times, and solutions that save money and help management of companies deliver good stewardship to their stakeholders are required.
The bottom line: Industry leadership, business ethics, and trusted partners are going to be what saves the companies that survive this crisis. SitePro is one of those companies delivering the next generation integration of technical support required.
The key takeaways and contact information are listed below.
Key Takeaways:
- Companies need to lower CapEx prior to stakeholders demand such performance.
- Reliable business partners with proven results make it eaiser to justify any expenditures.
- ROI that can be demonstrated, and calculated, prior to deployment is critical to decisions in this market.
- Industry leadership is defined by actual performance and implemented solutions.
David Bateman
As Chairman & Co-CEO David is responsible for the day-to-day business and corporate functions of SitePro as well as the Environmental, Social, & Governance responsibilities of the company.
Recipient of the the Hart 2019 40 under 40
At SitePro we discovered the missing link between facilities and human power is digital technology. Developed in 2012 by our team of experts in computer science, oilfield operations and engineering, our real-time cloud-based automation and IoT platform transformed fluid management in the industry. Our technology combines field operations with back-office responsibilities in one platform, allowing our customers to remotely control their sites, digitally manage their tickets and receive real-time data for reporting. The SitePro team continues to work towards our goal by developing solutions that help our customers operate efficiently and safely.
