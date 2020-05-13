Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Sproule –There is a silver lining in North American Natural Gas, you just need to know where to look.

OIl & Gas 360

The team from Sproule just released the Special Market Report: "Finding the Silver Lining: North American Natural Gas." Michael Tanner, Host 360 Digital Closing Bell, and Analyst, and myself were able to sit down with Christoffer Mylde, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development, Liam O'Brian, Strategic Advisory & Insights from Sproule to cover the special report.

Access to capital in the oil & gas market has become increasingly difficult over the last few years due to the producers shifting focus towards providing investors with more cash returns, ultimately providing less cash at the drill bit. Other mitigating factors include the dramatic decline in demand causing the forced shut ins of large number of oil wells that are also producing natural gas. This huge volume of gas being taken off the market, and the world wide demand for LNG remaining at a fairly steady rate look to keep the prices over the $3.00 mark towards the end of the year.

The report is an excellent overview of the North American Natural Gas, and our interview is worth your time.