Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Sproule – The oil and gas demand curve looking up with increased road traffic.

OIl & Gas 360

Needless to say in our current environment, we need to rely on experts in the field for key decisions. Where decisions can cost stake holders millions, Sproule has the certifications and experience to help reduce the risks in financing; acquisitions; exploration, and stakeholders.

We had the opportunity to sit down with Deb Ryan, Senior Manager, Engineering and Liam O’Brien, Senior Associate, Strategic Advisory & Insights experts from Sproule energy consulting corporation.

Unprecedented times are best faced with experts and data. A response of supply only placed on OPEC is not a reasonable solution to the demand destruction. The cuts to supply balance the market will be coming from the United States, Norway, Canada, and Brazil. The cuts in capitol programs and pricing will be shifting to more shut-ins on well.