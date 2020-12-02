Exclusive 360 Women In Energy Video Interview: A different take on ESG with Susan Fakharzadeh – Pt 2

This is the second part of the Women In Energy ESG interview, and is outstanding as a standalone interview.

ESG can be one of the most misunderstood and wildly misused topics in the oil and gas industry. We take seriously our devotion to "E", all while not forgetting the "S" and the "G". On today’s show, Chairman and CFO of EnerCom, Blanca Andrus sits down Susan Fakharzadeh, VP at Great Western for Government Affairs and Communications at Great Western. They talk about ESG, and how Great Western looks at ESG and why the "S" and the "G" hold up to the "E".

This is a fantastic conversation with twists and turns that you would not expect. I personally liked "I support fracking because I'm a feminist. Ask me why."

Thank you, Susan, for stopping by and visiting with us!

