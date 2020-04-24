2 mins ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Back – 4-24-2020
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: TenEx Technologies -Saving oilfield impact on the environment, and CapEx, is more than a requirement – It’s demanded.

We had the opportunity to sit down with Miguel Pena, President, TenEx Technologies. TenEx was originally founded for commercial real estate development. They started with mines, and found a frac sand company, and started the technology company to add value to their oil field sand clients. Their first client was a wild success with over 150 wells using the solutions.

Saving oilfield impact on the environment, and CapEx, is more than a requirement - It's demanded.

The patent pending products are wettability modifier products that stabilize the nano particles. What this means they displace more hydrocarbons in a well. The ROI is 20 days on $25 oil. This is even more important in our current market environment. Cutting frac water usage by 20% and increased production by an additional 40% in product.

Successful installations have been in the Balkin, DJ Basin, Permian, Monteney, and pending in South America, and the Middle East.  

The key takeaways and contact information are listed below.

Key Takeaways:

  • Oilfield companies  need to lower the  impact to the environment. Investors and consumers are no longer complaisant about ESG.
  • Experts are more important as corporations are unable to maintain their employees FTE, and must rely on technology. 
  • Improving the parent/child relationship is critical in saving depletion rates and reducing additional drilling. 

About TenEx

Miguel Pena -oilandgas360

Miguel Pena

President

Contact Miguel for any questions or information on our interview. They have exciting methodologies TenEx provides for saving the ecology while saving clients money.

Miguel's LinkedIn
oilandgas360


TenEx Technologies, LLC, is a full-service laboratory, logistics and service company focused on developing innovative chemical technologies that improve oil recovery. Our customers use our products mitigate well communication, revitalize producing wells and to improve the results of new completions.



 



Just a comparison on oil pricing we found interesting from the TenEx marketing department.

Barrel of Oil Comparison - oilandgas360
