Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: TenEx Technologies -Saving oilfield impact on the environment, and CapEx, is more than a requirement – It’s demanded.

We had the opportunity to sit down with Miguel Pena, President, TenEx Technologies. TenEx was originally founded for commercial real estate development. They started with mines, and found a frac sand company, and started the technology company to add value to their oil field sand clients. Their first client was a wild success with over 150 wells using the solutions.

Saving oilfield impact on the environment, and CapEx, is more than a requirement - It's demanded.

The patent pending products are wettability modifier products that stabilize the nano particles. What this means they displace more hydrocarbons in a well. The ROI is 20 days on $25 oil. This is even more important in our current market environment. Cutting frac water usage by 20% and increased production by an additional 40% in product.

Successful installations have been in the Balkin, DJ Basin, Permian, Monteney, and pending in South America, and the Middle East.

