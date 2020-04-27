Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Tisha Schuller – What is the national treasure for the oil & gas market?

We had the opportunity to visit with Tisha Schuller about the importance of ESG during life after Covid. One of the key take aways from the interview is that our millennial work force in the Oil & Gas market is one of the United States' national treasures. It is a great discussion with Dan Genovese, Director, EnerCom; Michael Tanner, Host of 360 Digital Closing Bell; and myself.
Tisha is a leader in the Oil & Gas industry, with a unique background. She started out as an environmental activist, and I did not see that one coming. We were talking about ESG and the importance to investors and consumers. But we turned to the importance of the millennial leaders in the energy and oil & gas market.
Key Takeaways:
- Oilfield companies need to lower the impact to the environment. Investors and consumers are no longer complaisant about ESG.
- Our millennial work force is in fact a national treasure that can change the public messaging around the oil and gas industry.
About Tisha Schuller
Tisha has a B.S. in Earth Systems with an emphasis in Geology from Stanford University. She serves on the board of the Colorado-Wyoming Chapter of the American Red Cross, the Board of Visitors of the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, the Butterfly Pavilion, the Breakthrough Institute, The Denver Museum of Nature & Science Institute Strategic Council, and is a member of the National Petroleum Council, an advisory board to the U.S. Secretary of Energy under both the Obama and Trump administrations.
Tisha Schuller founded Adamantine Energy to provide thought leadership to transform energy policy and politics across the country and around the world. Tisha consults private clients from Fortune 500 energy companies to non-profit environmental organizations in energy policy, business strategy, politics, and community engagement. She also serves as the Strategic Advisor for Stanford University’s Natural Gas Initiative (NGI) and is a non-resident Fellow at the Center for Global Energy Policy at Columbia University. Tisha recently chaired Stanford NGI’s symposium to reduce energy poverty in the developing world using natural gas. Tisha conducts public speaking and consulting across the United States focused on energy policy, managing the divest-from-fossil-fuels movement, understanding the polarized landscape, and navigating successful stakeholder engagement strategies.
Tisha most recently worked as President & Chief Executive Officer of the Colorado Oil & Gas Association in one of the most dramatic and contentious times for energy development in Colorado’s history. Prior to COGA, she served as a Principal and Vice President with Tetra Tech, a national environmental consulting and engineering firm for 15 years.
Tisha is the author of Accidentally Adamant which published in April of 2018.
Accidentally Adamant - by Tisha Schuller
Accidentally Adamant is Tisha Schuller’s story of passion for the environment, finding common ground with strange bedfellows, and explaining fracking until blue in the face. It chronicles her time at the helm of the Colorado Oil & Gas Association during one of the most contentious times in Colorado’s long history of resource development. It is a story of being brave, overcoming significant missteps as a leader, and consistently returning to what she wanted to accomplish.
Accidentally Adamant is an excellent book for any person interested in the energy sector.
I enjoyed the story, but Tisha also brought it a bit too close to home. I work in the oil and gas space, and have tended to poke fun at folks that are "green". The argument is not about climate change vs oil and gas, it is about poverty and how do we help humanity. The best thing you can do is not argue with people, but ask how we can work together. Thanks for writing your story. - Stu Turley
