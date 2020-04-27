Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Tisha Schuller – What is the national treasure for the oil & gas market?



​Tisha Schuller founded Adamantine Energy to provide thought leadership to transform energy policy and politics across the country and around the world. Tisha consults private clients from Fortune 500 energy companies to non-profit environmental organizations in energy policy, business strategy, politics, and community engagement. She also serves as the Strategic Advisor for Stanford University’s Natural Gas Initiative (NGI) and is a non-resident Fellow at the Center for Global Energy Policy at Columbia University. Tisha recently chaired Stanford NGI’s symposium to reduce energy poverty in the developing world using natural gas. Tisha conducts public speaking and consulting across the United States focused on energy policy, managing the divest-from-fossil-fuels movement, understanding the polarized landscape, and navigating successful stakeholder engagement strategies.

Tisha most recently worked as President & Chief Executive Officer of the Colorado Oil & Gas Association in one of the most dramatic and contentious times for energy development in Colorado’s history. Prior to COGA, she served as a Principal and Vice President with Tetra Tech, a national environmental consulting and engineering firm for 15 years.

Tisha has a B.S. in Earth Systems with an emphasis in Geology from Stanford University. She serves on the board of the Colorado-Wyoming Chapter of the American Red Cross, the Board of Visitors of the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, the Butterfly Pavilion, the Breakthrough Institute, The Denver Museum of Nature & Science Institute Strategic Council, and is a member of the National Petroleum Council, an advisory board to the U.S. Secretary of Energy under both the Obama and Trump administrations.





Tisha is the author of Accidentally Adamant which published in April of 2018.







